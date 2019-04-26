Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Sensient Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Sensient Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 39.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sensient Technologies to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

SXT traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $70.33. The company had a trading volume of 230,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,352. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.07. Sensient Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.93 and a 12-month high of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $324.56 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SXT shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp set a $65.00 target price on Sensient Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensient Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

