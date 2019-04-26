Security National Trust Co. Has $226,000 Position in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 58.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Anthem by 4.3% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 5.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Anthem by 32.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,305,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 3.3% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management raised its stake in Anthem by 6.3% during the first quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.98, for a total value of $2,332,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,075,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.73, for a total value of $2,339,024.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,821,846 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem stock opened at $255.91 on Friday. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $219.96 and a 1 year high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.17. Anthem had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Anthem to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $344.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $346.00 target price (up previously from $318.00) on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Anthem from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.75.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

