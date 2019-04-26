Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Rosehill Resources Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ROSE)

Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Rosehill Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Rosehill Resources’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Rosehill Resources alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ROSE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on shares of Rosehill Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rosehill Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

ROSE opened at $4.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Rosehill Resources has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Rosehill Resources by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rosehill Resources by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Rosehill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rosehill Resources

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Rosehill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosehill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.