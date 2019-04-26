Seaport Global Securities Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cimarex Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

XEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $103.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $624.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 948.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

