Seacor (CKH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Seacor had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $209.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.53 million.

Shares of NYSE CKH opened at $43.93 on Friday. Seacor has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The firm has a market cap of $815.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

In other news, Vice Chairman Oivind Lorentzen sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $254,719.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,571.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

