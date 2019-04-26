Scroll 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $105,841.00 (SCRL)

Scroll (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Scroll has a market cap of $17.24 million and $105,841.00 worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scroll token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, IDAX and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Scroll has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00430273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.01011618 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00177425 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001368 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Scroll Token Profile

Scroll’s genesis date was April 17th, 2018. Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,335,366 tokens. The official website for Scroll is www.scroll.network . Scroll’s official message board is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla . Scroll’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll

Scroll Token Trading

Scroll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

