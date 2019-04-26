Schlumberger (SLB) PT Set at $51.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.53.

SLB stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $75.43.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

In other news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,800,263.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Schlumberger by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

