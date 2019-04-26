SAP SE (SAP) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “average” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

SAP stock opened at $129.05 on Friday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $130.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. SAP had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.6961 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/sap-se-sap-shares-sold-by-canandaigua-national-bank-trust-co.html.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.