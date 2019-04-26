Sage Financial Group Inc. Invests $939,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (MDYG)

Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 76,064 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9,359.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 155,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 153,876 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 20,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $53.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $57.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

