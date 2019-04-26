Saga (SAGA) Given New GBX 110 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Saga (LON:SAGA) had its price objective reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SAGA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Saga to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Saga to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a report on Monday, April 8th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Saga in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Saga in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Investec reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.40) target price on shares of Saga in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saga currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 116.40 ($1.52).

Shares of SAGA stock traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 58.75 ($0.77). 3,755,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The company has a market capitalization of $658.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.09. Saga has a 52 week low of GBX 55.65 ($0.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 141.20 ($1.85).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Saga’s payout ratio is presently -0.62%.

In related news, insider Julie Hopes acquired 16,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £9,638.70 ($12,594.67). Also, insider Gareth Williams acquired 11,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £6,488.88 ($8,478.87). Insiders bought a total of 60,790 shares of company stock valued at $3,472,497 over the last 90 days.

Saga Company Profile

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

