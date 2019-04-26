RVW Wealth LLC Takes $705,000 Position in Stryker Co. (SYK)

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Yin C. Becker sold 15,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $3,017,977.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,743.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 29,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $5,428,828.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,455 shares of company stock valued at $24,723,292 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

SYK stock opened at $187.17 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $144.75 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The company has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

