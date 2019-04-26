Russel Metals Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (RUS)

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) – Raymond James issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ FY2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$26.00 target price on Russel Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

TSE RUS opened at C$23.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.93, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$19.72 and a twelve month high of C$31.33.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

