RPC (RES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

RPC (NYSE:RES) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05), reports. RPC had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:RES traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. 174,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,187. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. RPC has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $20.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. RPC’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other news, Director Pam R. Rollins bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 73.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RPC from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RPC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

