Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give E.On (EOAN) a €10.00 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.63) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.48% from the company’s current price.

EOAN has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($12.67) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.20 ($11.86) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.33 ($12.02).

FRA:EOAN opened at €9.66 ($11.24) on Friday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

