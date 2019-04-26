Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give E.On (EOAN) a €10.00 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.63) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.48% from the company’s current price.

EOAN has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($12.67) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.20 ($11.86) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.33 ($12.02).

FRA:EOAN opened at €9.66 ($11.24) on Friday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

