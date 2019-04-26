Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) & Ono Pharmaceutical (OPHLF) Head to Head Survey

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rigel Pharmaceuticals and Ono Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals N/A -67.65% -56.13% Ono Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A

94.9% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rigel Pharmaceuticals and Ono Pharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals $44.51 million 8.56 -$70.48 million ($0.44) -5.18 Ono Pharmaceutical $2.47 billion 0.00 $474.37 million N/A N/A

Ono Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and Ono Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Ono Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $8.08, suggesting a potential upside of 254.53%.

Volatility & Risk

Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ono Pharmaceutical has a beta of -3.9, meaning that its share price is 490% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ono Pharmaceutical beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia. Its clinical programs also comprise R835, a proprietary molecule from its interleukin receptor associated kinase (IRAK) program, which is in Phase I clinical study for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has research and license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of AXL inhibitors in oncology; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to MDM2 inhibitors, a novel class of drug targets called ligases, as well as license and supply agreement with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize Tavalisse. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company's products include OPDIVO intravenous infusions for treating malignant tumor; KYPROLIS, a proteasome inhibitor for intravenous injection; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Glactiv and FORXIGA tablets for type II diabetes; Kinedak tablets to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Recalbon tablets to treat osteoporosis; ORENCIA injections for rheumatoid arthritis; Rivastach patches for Alzheimer's disease treatment; Onoact injections for the treatment of tachyarrhythmia; Staybla tablets for overactive bladder; Opalmon tablets to treat peripheral circulatory disorder; Onon capsules and dry syrups for the treatment of bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis; and Foipan tablets for the treatment of chronic pancreatitis and postoperative reflux esophagitis. It is also developing products for gastric, colorectal, small and non-small cell lung, head and neck, urothelial, esophageal, ovarian, biliary tract, hematologic cancers; and hodgkin lymphoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, glioblastoma, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, diffuse large B cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, solid tumor, central nervous system lymphoma, primary testicular lymphoma, virus positive/negative solid carcinoma, chronic myeloid leukemia, cancer anorexia/cachexia, melanoma, pheochromocytoma, acute leukemia, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, lupus nephritis, untreated rheumatoid arthritis, primary sjögren syndrome, polymyositis/dermatomyositis, chronic heart failure, tachyarrhythmia, ventricular arrhythmia, sepsis, hepatitis C, parkinson's disease, overactive bladder, osteoarthritis, sjögren syndrome, and underactive bladder. Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has collaboration agreements with Eisai Co., Ltd. and Schrödinger Inc., and Merus N.V. The company was founded in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

