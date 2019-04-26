RFG Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 128,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,537. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.94 and a one year high of $38.73.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “RFG Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/rfg-advisory-llc-trims-holdings-in-spdr-portfolio-emerging-markets-etf-spem.html.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.