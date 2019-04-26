RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 63,853 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,853 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF comprises about 1.3% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRIG. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 82,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of VRIG remained flat at $$24.91 during midday trading on Friday. 35,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,938. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0694 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

