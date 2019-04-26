Research Analysts Set Expectations for Marathon Oil Co.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MRO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a $23.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Argus dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Capital One Financial downgraded Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 401,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 172,288 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,030,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.