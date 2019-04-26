Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Eastgroup Properties Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (EGP)

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eastgroup Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.83 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.52.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $112.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.84. Eastgroup Properties has a 12 month low of $85.95 and a 12 month high of $115.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

In related news, insider John F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $1,110,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,070,896.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,140,000 after acquiring an additional 116,567 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,502,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,140,000 after buying an additional 116,567 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,450,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,289,000 after buying an additional 75,453 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 674,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,914,000 after buying an additional 109,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,353,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

