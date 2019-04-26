Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for EOG Resources Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EOG. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.46.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $102.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. EOG Resources has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $133.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.10). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.88%.

In related news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $113,114.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,478,138.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,778,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,584,833,000 after purchasing an additional 268,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,877,905 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,041,702,000 after purchasing an additional 361,848 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,867,393 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $686,115,000 after purchasing an additional 194,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,797,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $591,653,000 after purchasing an additional 486,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

