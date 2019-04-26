Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $637,000 Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,173 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $10,357,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,461,641 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $249,342,000 after acquiring an additional 396,797 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,550,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $327,801,000 after acquiring an additional 278,067 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 257,686 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM stock opened at $85.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $104.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 848,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $29,031,593.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 848,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,031,593.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 13,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $807,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 902,343 shares of company stock valued at $31,869,553. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $637,000 Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/reilly-financial-advisors-llc-has-637000-position-in-qualcomm-inc-qcom.html.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.