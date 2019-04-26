Redrow plc (RDW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 647.88 ($8.47).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Redrow from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.

LON RDW traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 613 ($8.01). The company had a trading volume of 477,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,321. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of GBX 455.80 ($5.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 651.50 ($8.51). The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Redrow (LON:RDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported GBX 41.50 ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Redrow will post 6677.99947911604 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 15,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.84), for a total transaction of £90,168 ($117,820.46).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

