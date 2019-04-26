Red Emperor Resources (RMP) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Red Emperor Resources NL (LON:RMP) shares traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). 1,290,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 751% from the average session volume of 151,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of $2.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Red Emperor Resources Company Profile (LON:RMP)

Red Emperor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resource exploration company. It operates in two segments, Exploration & Evaluation and Treasury. The company holds oil and gas interests on the Alaska North Slope and in South East Asia. It holds interest in the offshore Philippines Block, Service Contract 55Basin that covers an area of 9,880 kilometer square located in the southwest Palawan Basin, the Philippines.

