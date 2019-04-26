Raymond James Trims Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Target Price to $75.00

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 38.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie set a $81.00 price target on Spirit Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of SAVE traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.14. 16,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,672. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $65.35.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $42,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2,695.4% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

