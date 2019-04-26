Raymond James Comments on Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s Q2 2019 Earnings (CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.06. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2019 earnings at $4.70 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.22 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.94 billion.

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$337.00 to C$335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$272.00 to C$277.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$315.00 to C$326.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$295.00 to C$332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$334.00 to C$337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$302.23.

CP opened at C$300.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion and a PE ratio of 22.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.04. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$227.53 and a 1 year high of C$306.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

