Rapids (RPD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,548.00

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, Rapids has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rapids token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $9,548.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00433150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018812 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.01004691 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00178150 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007239 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00001339 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 20,828,485,642 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,983,478,585 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

