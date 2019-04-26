Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in Diageo plc (DEO)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Diageo makes up 0.9% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.81. 57,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $131.43 and a 12-month high of $165.53. The company has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.3688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Investec downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.75.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

