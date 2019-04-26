QV Investors Inc. Has $214,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.0% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 594.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $139.65 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $118.62 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $20.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 44.01%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $148.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (down from $162.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

