QubitCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.00 (Q2C)

QubitCoin (CURRENCY:Q2C) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last seven days, QubitCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One QubitCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QubitCoin has a market capitalization of $278,839.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of QubitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QubitCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00428698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.01010693 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00176972 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $496.01 or 0.09442449 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007136 BTC.

QubitCoin Profile

QubitCoin is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. QubitCoin’s total supply is 336,344,967 coins. QubitCoin’s official website is qubitcoin.cc . The Reddit community for QubitCoin is /r/qubitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling QubitCoin

QubitCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QubitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QubitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QubitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QubitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QubitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.