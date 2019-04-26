QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,682 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Mathes Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.7% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 826,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $47,138,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 848,877 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $29,031,593.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 848,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,031,593.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,775.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 902,343 shares of company stock valued at $31,869,553. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $85.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/qualcomm-inc-qcom-shares-sold-by-lindbrook-capital-llc.html.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.