Quaker Chemical (KWR) Sets New 12-Month High at $221.07

Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $221.07 and last traded at $220.35, with a volume of 1938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $218.57.

KWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Quaker Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.25.

The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $211.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.50%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, insider Shane Hostetter sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total transaction of $392,608.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $270,385.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 346.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

