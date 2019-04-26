Quaint Oak Bancorp (QNTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter.

Shares of Quaint Oak Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $25.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.37.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans.

