Quaint Oak Bancorp (QNTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter.
Shares of Quaint Oak Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $25.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.37.
About Quaint Oak Bancorp
Further Reading: What does EPS mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.