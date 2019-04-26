QCR (QCRH) Posts Earnings Results

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. QCR had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $33.55 on Friday. QCR has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

In other QCR news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $104,959.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,547. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

