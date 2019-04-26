QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QCR in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. DA Davidson also issued estimates for QCR’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). QCR had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. QCR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. QCR has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

In related news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $104,959.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,547. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

