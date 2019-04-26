Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Banner Co. (BANR) Reduced by Analyst

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – FIG Partners decreased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Banner in a report issued on Thursday, April 25th. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Raymond James set a $62.00 price target on Banner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Shares of Banner stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 59,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $134.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.04 million. Banner had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.10%.

In other news, Director Cheryl R. Bishop sold 11,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $759,813.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,362,000 after buying an additional 44,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Banner by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,238,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,362,000 after acquiring an additional 44,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Banner by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 954,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,321,000 after acquiring an additional 20,222 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,100,000 after acquiring an additional 124,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Banner by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 855,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,755,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

