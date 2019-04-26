Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Lifted by William Blair

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $4.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.08. William Blair also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s FY2020 earnings at $16.04 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.99 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMG. Zacks Investment Research raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.23.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $112.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $88.46 and a 1 year high of $170.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,295.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 649.1% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian sold 1,694 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $187,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at $474,756.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

