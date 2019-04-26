Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Union Bankshares Corp Boosted by Analyst (UBSH)

Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Union Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Boenning Scattergood analyst M. Schultheis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Union Bankshares’ FY2020 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Brean Capital set a $40.00 price target on shares of Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Bankshares from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Union Bankshares stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). Union Bankshares had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.45 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,194,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,571,000 after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,415,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,119,000 after acquiring an additional 100,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

