Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for National Bank Holdings Corp Lifted by Analyst (NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for National Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for National Bank’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

NBHC has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Bank in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

NYSE NBHC opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. National Bank has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $41.44.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.99 million. National Bank had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 10.68%. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

In other National Bank news, insider Whitney A. Bartelli sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,952 shares in the company, valued at $67,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,707 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in National Bank by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,051,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,590,000 after acquiring an additional 94,249 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 57.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 10.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 150,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 282,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

