Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for W W Grainger Inc Issued By KeyCorp (GWW)

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for W W Grainger in a research report issued on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for W W Grainger’s FY2019 earnings at $17.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $19.00 EPS.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 46.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GWW. Peel Hunt raised shares of W W Grainger from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Macquarie raised shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $281.21 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.30.

W W Grainger stock opened at $295.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. W W Grainger has a 1 year low of $265.00 and a 1 year high of $372.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total transaction of $375,518.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,933,584.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.03, for a total transaction of $718,339.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,214,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

