Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Umpqua in a report released on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $283.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.29 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.53%.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $167,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 285,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

