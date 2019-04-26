Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 26.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Sandler O’Neill raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $34.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 17,818,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,601,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,927,000 after acquiring an additional 988,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,475,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,615,000 after acquiring an additional 574,887 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,220,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,954,000 after acquiring an additional 868,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $161,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CAO Teresa J. Tanner sold 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $1,527,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $685,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

