Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Increased by William Blair (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2019 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $11.84 EPS.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $589.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $590.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $620.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $635.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $606.59.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $678.07 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $383.20 and a one year high of $721.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 74.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 34.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.21, for a total transaction of $3,067,905.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at $28,282,624.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.65, for a total transaction of $11,893,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,788 shares of company stock worth $31,629,459. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

