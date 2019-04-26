PureTech Health (PRTC) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PRTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of LON:PRTC opened at GBX 190 ($2.48) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.74 million and a P/E ratio of 7.36. PureTech Health has a 12-month low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 189.50 ($2.48).

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

