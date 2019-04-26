PTC (PTC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.31-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $302-325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.51 million.PTC also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.45-1.70 EPS.

PTC stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.60. 42,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,119. PTC has a 12-month low of $76.67 and a 12-month high of $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.70, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PTC had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTC. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America cut shares of PTC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.88.

In other news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 85,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $7,275,896.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 679,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,653,120.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Miller sold 44,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $4,148,749.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,227 shares of company stock valued at $12,263,593. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

