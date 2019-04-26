Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Holdings Cut by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 452,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,449,000 after acquiring an additional 28,876 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 94,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $102.74 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $108.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $17.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Stephen Pelletier sold 6,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total transaction of $614,922.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,777. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

