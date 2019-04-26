ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (TSE:PLI) fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 5,902,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 2,443,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLI. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ProMetic Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ProMetic Life Sciences from C$1.25 to C$0.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of ProMetic Life Sciences from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of ProMetic Life Sciences from an “underperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.43.

Get ProMetic Life Sciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ProMetic Life Sciences (PLI) Trading Down 14.3%” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/prometic-life-sciences-pli-trading-down-14-3.html.

ProMetic Life Sciences (TSE:PLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ProMetic Life Sciences Company Profile (TSE:PLI)

Prometic Life Sciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for ProMetic Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMetic Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.