ProMetic Life Sciences (PLI) Trading Down 14.3%

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (TSE:PLI) fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 5,902,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 2,443,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLI. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ProMetic Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ProMetic Life Sciences from C$1.25 to C$0.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of ProMetic Life Sciences from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of ProMetic Life Sciences from an “underperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.43.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22.
ProMetic Life Sciences Company Profile (TSE:PLI)
Prometic Life Sciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals.
