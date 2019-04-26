PRIZM Price Reaches $0.18 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 26th. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00003410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $9.45 million and $20,137.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $265.25 or 0.05033796 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.22 or 0.02279107 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00017241 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00009312 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018171 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00036756 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 99,590,293 coins and its circulating supply is 52,502,900 coins. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

