Preveceutical Medical (PREV) Shares Down 7.7%

Preveceutical Medical Inc (CNSX:PREV) shares were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06. Approximately 309,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

Preveceutical Medical Company Profile (CNSX:PREV)

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, develops options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. It has research and development programs, including dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the addictive analgesics, such as morphine, fentanyl, and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions.

