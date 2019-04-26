Portland General Electric (POR) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.45. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.35-2.50 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.67.

NYSE POR opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $52.60. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $134,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,501.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

