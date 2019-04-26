Polaris Industries (PII) PT Raised to $102.00

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) had its price objective raised by SunTrust Banks to $102.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PII. TheStreet lowered Polaris Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

PII stock opened at $94.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Polaris Industries has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $131.25.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 5.22%. Polaris Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Farr bought 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,663.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,358.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 9,905.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,329,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

