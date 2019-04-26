Polaris Industries (PII) PT Raised to $102.00

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) had its price objective raised by SunTrust Banks to $102.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.85 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PII. TheStreet lowered Polaris Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.
PII stock opened at $94.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Polaris Industries has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $131.25.
In related news, Director Kevin M. Farr bought 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,663.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,358.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 9,905.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,329,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.
About Polaris Industries
Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.
